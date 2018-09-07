Your guide to the 5 most popular spots in Philadelphia's Society Hill

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Society Hill, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. Zahav
Photo: grace l./Yelp
Topping the list is Middle Eastern spot Zahav. Located at 237 St. James Place, it's the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 2,360 reviews on Yelp.
The restaurant is helmed by chef Michael Solomonov, the 2011 James Beard Award winner for Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic, a 2016 James Beard Award winner for International Cooking and Book of the Year, along with business partner, Steve Cook for "Zahav: A World of Israeli Cooking," and 2017's James Beard Award winner for Outstanding Chef.
Menu items include fried cauliflower with garlic and mint; Brussels sprouts with hazelnut and smoked shiitake; and grilled duck heart with celery root and apples. Also available is Romanian kebab, served with brisket, cannellini beans and leek goulash; peppers stuffed with pine nuts, tomato and rice; and eggplant with black lentils, harissa and pistachio.
2. Marrakesh
Photo: sari marissa g./Yelp
Next up is Moroccan spot Marrakesh, situated at 517 S. Leithgow St. With 4.5 stars out of 508 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. The family-owned restaurant features dimly lit, incense-scented rooms decorated with rugs and vibrantly colored pillows.
Choose from favorites such as lamb with chickpeas and onions, layered chicken pie, spicy chicken in cumin sauce, beef shish kebab, Moroccan pastries and more. Specials include the Three-Salad Platter: cooked eggplants in tomato sauce, cucumbers and bell peppers in Mediterranean seasoning, oasis carrots with cucumber. Or, check out the B'stella, a layered pie with chicken, assorted nuts, almonds, eggs, parsley and onions.
3. Ishkabibble's
Photo: stephanie f./Yelp
Ishkabibble's, a spot to score cheesesteaks, pizza and seafood, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 337 S St., four stars out of 565 reviews.
According to its website, this is "the home of the original chicken cheesesteak and has long been regarded as a local favorite because of made-to-order cheesesteaks, the half-lemonade/half-grape juice drink called the Gremlin' and freshly made Spanish fries."
Early risers, order eggs with choice of bacon, ham or sausage (hot, pork or turkey) on toast. Later in the day, options include pizza steaks topped with mozzarella, barbecue chicken cheesesteaks and a chopped turkey cheeseburger. (Find the full menu here.)
4. Pizzeria Stella
Photo: pizzeria stella/Yelp
Pizzeria Stella is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 491 Yelp reviews. Visitors can expect cafe windows peering out onto Society Hill's historic Headhouse Square and a menu that includes wood-fired pizza, antipasti, salads, pasta and a selection of Italian beer, wine and cocktails.
Noteworthy options include the pomodoro topped with tomato and basil; crab gemelli with saffron, cherry tomato, chilies and lemon caper butter; and lamb Bolognese, made with rigatoni and pistachio gremolata.Head over to 420 S. Second St. to see for yourself.
5. The Twisted Tail
Photo: the twisted tail/Yelp
Then there's The Twisted Tail, which has earned four stars out of 446 reviews on Yelp. It's a New American restaurant and bourbon house that features live blues music and entertainment six nights a week at 509 S. Second St.
Menu items include Spanish octopus with green beans, olive and shallots; lamb sausage with fennel, onion and harissa; lamb chop with cauliflower yogurt, mint and honey mustard; and shishito peppers garnished with sea salt and lemon.
Pair your meal with a specialty cocktail. The list includes Cargo Plane, a cardamom orange bourbon with citrus, amaro nonino and aperol; and the Black Cherry Gimlet with black cherry vodka, vanilla, lime and Marasca cherry.