Your guide to the 5 top spots in Lancaster's Ross neighborhood

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Ross, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. Yuzu Asian Cuisine
Photo: scott c./Yelp
Topping the list is sushi bar, Japanese and Thai spot Yuzu Asian Cuisine. Located at 12 E. McGovern Ave., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 164 reviews on Yelp.
Appetizers include edamame, fried tofu and chicken lettuce wraps. In addition to various types of sushi, try a hibachi chicken, steak, lobster tail or scallop dinner, served with soup, salad, fried rice, hibachi vegetables and ginger and mustard sauces. (Check out the full menu here.)
2. Souvlaki Boys
Photo: kristof t./Yelp
Next up is food truck, Greek and vegetarian spot Souvlaki Boys, situated at 1 W. James St. With 4.5 stars out of 99 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.
The menu offers salads, signature pita wraps, platters, skewers and more. The Souvlaki Box allows you to mix and match five skewers, served with pita wedges and a large side of tzatziki.
3. Stubby's Bar And Grille
Photo: kristof t./Yelp
Sports bar and traditional American spot Stubby's Bar And Grille is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 254 E. Frederick St., 4.5 stars out of 79 reviews.
The nachos are a fan favorite. Mini burgers, soft pretzel rods, wings and quesadillas are also offered as appetizers. Try the homemade tomato bisque, topped with croutons and melted cheeses, and baked until golden brown, then garnished with bacon. (See the full menu here.)
4. The Belvedere Inn
Photo: Bill M./Yelp
The Belvedere Inn, a New American spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 205 Yelp reviews. Head over to 402 N. Queen St. to see for yourself.
Start your meal with lobster bisque, shrimp cocktail, chicken lettuce wraps or baked escargot. Entrees include pan-seared salmon, wild mushrooms and artichoke risotto and Chilean sea bass. Enjoy live jazz and a cocktail in the upstairs piano bar. (Read more about it here.)
5. Quips Pub
Photo: quips pub/Yelp
Check out Quips Pub, which has earned four stars out of 111 reviews on Yelp. You can find the pub and British and Scottish spot at 457 New Holland Ave.
Feast on traditional fare, such as bangers and mash, fish and chips and cottage pie. There are also burgers, tacos, reubens and more to please your palate. (Check out the full menu here.)