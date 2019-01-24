Your guide to the 5 top spots in Lancaster's Stadium District neighborhood

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Stadium District, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. John J. Jeffries
Photo: su I./Yelp
Topping the list is New American spot John J. Jeffries. Located at 300 Harrisburg Ave. in The Lancaster Arts Hotel, it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 244 reviews on Yelp.
The menu changes seasonally and ingredients are locally sourced. Small plates include organic button mushroom bisque and roasted spaghetti squash and Brussels sprouts. Large plates include Pecan Meadow Farm duck, with warm greens salad with sherry vinaigrette, seasonal vegetables, tasso ham, blue cheese and a fried egg. Complement your meal with a glass of wine or beer, or a Basil Lemondrop cocktail with house-infused basil vodka, shaken with organic lemon juice and rich demarura syrup. Cocktails are mixed with ingredients from the on-site garden. (Read more here.)
Yelper Emily G. wrote, "Wonderful fine dining experience. Definitely good for a special occasion. Everything is local and fresh, and the menu changes seasonally. I have been happy with all food and wine choices here! They are also very accommodating to substitutions due to food allergies."
2. Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant
Photo: iron hill brewery & Restaurant/Yelp
Next up is brewery and New American spot Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant, situated at 781 Harrisburg Pike. With four stars out of 435 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. It has several locations in Pennsylvania, as well as South Carolina and more.
In addition to its own brews, the menu offers hearty fare like fish and chips, chicken pot pie, steaks, ribs and more. There is also a calorie-conscious section, featuring smaller portions under 700 calories, on which you'll find Moroccan salmon with smashed Yukon gold potatoes, red onion jam, broccoli florets, scallion sauce and lemon. (You can see the full menu here.)
Andy W., who reviewed it on Nov. 25, said, "Enjoyed a great dinner at the brewery. The appetizers and entrees were incredible. Great atmosphere if you are looking for a relaxed and fun place to eat. Beer was great also--I highly recommend the Iron Ore IPA."
3. Awash Ethiopian Cuisine
Photo: michael k./Yelp
Ethiopian spot Awash Ethiopian Cuisine is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1027 Dillerville Road, 4.5 stars out of 101 reviews.
The business offers catering and in-house dining, as well as a grocery section in case you want to take ingredients home with you. The menu offers soups, appetizers and entrees served with injera bread to dip in sauces. You'll find beef, lamb, chicken and vegetarian options, as well as desserts and soft drinks. (Check it out here.)
Carrie R., who reviewed it on Dec. 10, said, "This is exceptionally good. It's a modest little place from the outside, but it is quite charming inside with a number of authentic Ethiopian decorations. The food is crazy good."
4. The Fridge
Photo: Melissa H./Yelp
The Fridge, a spot to score beer, wine and spirits and pizza, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 156 Yelp reviews. Head over to 534 N. Mulberry St. to see for yourself.
This business came about when two friends lost their jobs and decided to pursue their passions. Enjoy 10 craft brews on tap, as well as gourmet pizzas and "other goodies," like soft pretzels, mac 'n' cheese, hot dogs and daily tacos. Music is played and artwork is displayed for your enjoyment. (Read all about ithere.)
5. Shogun Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi
Photo: shogun japanese steakhouse and sushi/Yelp
Last but not least, check out Shogun Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 45 reviews on Yelp. You can find the steakhouse, sushi bar and Japanese spot at 680 Park City Center.
Yelper Courtney O. wrote, "We had the Dynamite roll and the steak and shrimp hibachi. I literally think the Dynamite roll was the best sushi I've ever had. We had such a fun time at the hibachi. The chef was so fun and entertaining and it made for a perfect date night."