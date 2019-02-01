FOOD & DRINK

Your guide to the 5 top spots in Philadelphia's Roxborough neighborhood

Chubby's. | Photo: Dan W./Yelp

By Hoodline
Spending time in Roxborough? Get to know this Philadelphia neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a cheesesteak spot to a hardware store.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Roxborough, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

---

1. Dalessandro's Steaks And Hoagies



Photo: gibran m./Yelp

Topping the list is Dalessandro's Steaks and Hoagies, a spot to score sandwiches and cheesesteaks. Located at 600 Wendover St., it's the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,759 reviews on Yelp.

2. Stanley's Hardware



Photo: jared j./Yelp

Next up is hardware store Stanley's Hardware, situated at 5555 Ridge Ave. With five stars out of 107 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

3. Stanton Custom Cleaners



Photo: stanton custom cleaners/Yelp

Stanton Custom Cleaners, a laundry service and sewing and alteration spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with five stars out of 40 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6112 Ridge Ave. to see for yourself.

4. Yiro Yiro



Photo: chris a./Yelp

Check out Yiro Yiro, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 96 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Greek spot, which offers falafel and more, at 6024 Ridge Ave.

5. Chubby's



Photo: tj p./Yelp

And then there's Chubby's, a local favorite with four stars out of 286 reviews. Stop by 5826 Henry Ave. to hit up the spot to score sandwiches and cheesesteaks next time you're in the neighborhood.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
The 5 best delis in Harrisburg
Recipes for guilt-free Super Bowl snacks
Celebrate the Super Bowl in style with Philadelphia's best sports bars and more
5 top spots for comfort food in Philadelphia
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Icy Morning, Milder Afternoon
Firefighters rescue man from Trenton house fire
Parents of Penn State pledge sue frat members over his death
Union boss Johnny "Doc" Dougherty pleads not guilty
Firefighters battle commercial building blaze in Montgomery County
17 girls inducted into Scouts BSA in West Chester
Fix coming for Apple's FaceTime
Petal the elephant moved from mall, headed to new home
Show More
Cory Booker 2020: NJ Senator running for president
Black Tie Tailgate kicks off the Philadelphia Auto Show
Restaurant owner apologizes, will serve MAGA hat wearers
Standoff prompts large police response in New Castle
Folks still have jobs to do despite cold weather
More News