Your guide to the 5 top spots in Philadelphia's Roxborough neighborhood

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Roxborough, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
---
1. Dalessandro's Steaks And Hoagies
Photo: gibran m./Yelp
Topping the list is Dalessandro's Steaks and Hoagies, a spot to score sandwiches and cheesesteaks. Located at 600 Wendover St., it's the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,759 reviews on Yelp.
2. Stanley's Hardware
Photo: jared j./Yelp
Next up is hardware store Stanley's Hardware, situated at 5555 Ridge Ave. With five stars out of 107 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.
3. Stanton Custom Cleaners
Photo: stanton custom cleaners/Yelp
Stanton Custom Cleaners, a laundry service and sewing and alteration spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with five stars out of 40 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6112 Ridge Ave. to see for yourself.
4. Yiro Yiro
Photo: chris a./Yelp
Check out Yiro Yiro, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 96 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Greek spot, which offers falafel and more, at 6024 Ridge Ave.
5. Chubby's
Photo: tj p./Yelp
And then there's Chubby's, a local favorite with four stars out of 286 reviews. Stop by 5826 Henry Ave. to hit up the spot to score sandwiches and cheesesteaks next time you're in the neighborhood.