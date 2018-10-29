Your guide to the top 4 spots for noodles in Lancaster

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top noodle spots in Lancaster, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.
1. Issei Noodle Lancaster
Photo: Carissa K./Yelp
Topping the list is Issei Noodle Lancaster. Located downtown at 44 N. Queen St., this restaurant is the highest rated noodle spot in Lancaster, boasting four stars out of 191 reviews on Yelp.
This Asian-influenced spot offers a wide selection of meat-based and vegetarian noodle and rice dishes. Look for the chicken vermicelli noodle salad infused with spicy ginger flavors.
Yelper Sabrina F. wrote, "Simple noodle and rice dishes. Portion sizes are just about right. Service is prompt and courteous."
2. Sprout Rice & Noodles
Photo: sprout rice & noodles/Yelp
Next up is downtown's Sprout Rice & Noodles, situated at 58 N. Prince St. With 4.5 stars out of 43 reviews on Yelp, the Vietnamese spot, which offers noodles, rice platters and stir-fried entrees, has proven to be a local favorite.
On the menu, look for the build-your-own lettuce wraps with steamed vermicelli rice noodle patties sprinkled with peanuts, shallots and green onions, and served with a side of vegetables and dipping sauce.
This Vietnamese restaurant offers a French twist. Satisfy your sweet tooth with its wide selection of homemade macarons, stuffed with butter cream, chocolate ganache and other fillings.
3. Noodle King
Photo: Mai D./Yelp
Noodle King, located at 216 N. Duke St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Vietnamese eatery, which offers noodles and more, four stars out of 57 reviews.
This eatery serves up an assortment of banh mi sandwiches, noodle and rice bowls, soups and stir-fried dishes.
Yelper Andrea S. wrote, "Excellent soups made with super fresh ingredients, and a wide variety of foods from which to choose. Service is friendly and professional."
Feeling adventurous? Noodle King also offers a 5-pound pho challenge. If you complete the task, your dish is free and your photo goes on the wall.
4. Pho Noodle House
Photo: Su l./Yelp
Pho Noodle House is another downtown go-to, with four stars out of 45 Yelp reviews. Head over to 252 N. Prince St. to see for yourself.
This Vietnamese restaurant offers a variety of meat-based and vegetarian noodle soups, rice platters and specialty entrees. Look for the vegetarian noodle soup with tofu, oyster mushrooms, bok choy with a choice of egg or rice noodles.
Yelp reviewer Mary Anne H. wrote, "Broth was very flavorful and loaded with noodles and veggies. Portions were more than enough."