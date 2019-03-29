Youtuber sends Big Mac into space, eats it after it returns to earth

It's an out of this world tale, involving a Big Mac, a trip to space and a British soccer team.Earlier this week, staff members from Colchester United FC found a contraption consisting of a styrofoam box, a parachute, and a frozen hamburger on their field.While the baffled team managers tried to figure out what to do with the strange package, they got a call from a popular Youtuber who goes by the name Killem.Killem, also known as Tom Stanniland, sent a Big Mac into space on a weather balloon, documenting the whole journey via GoPro.He was able to track his gravity-defying dinner to the team's field, thanks to a GPS tracking device attached to the box.So what did the amateur scientist do when reunited with his spaceburger?The 29-year-old ate it, of course. He called the interstellar snack "dry, powdery and a bit frozen."-----