WATCH: Home security footage shows 8-year-old boy survive hit and run in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah -- A neighbor's home security camera captures a pick-up truck hitting an 8-year-old boy in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The video may be disturbing to watch but the boy only suffered minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

"It just really shocked me and it made me want to cry," said the neighbor Alana Reid.

Reid shared the footage with KTVX.

"When the neighbor called me that he'd gotten hit, he says can you look up on the camera and see if you have any video of it'," said Reid.

The video shows the child being knocked to the ground and then getting up and running away.

"I think he didn't even realize he'd been hit the way he got up and moved," said Reid.

It then appears the driver gets out and speaks to the boy but later leaves.

Salt Lake City police say the driver has since turned himself in.

Reid, a school crossing guard, has this advice for drivers.

"Please go slow especially in the neighborhoods especially at school crossings, said Reid. "You could hit a child and how would that make you feel?"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
utahhit and runneighborcar accidentchild injuredsurveillancehit and run accident
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Delaware school board member accused of sex crimes involving juveniles
WATCH: Action News update and AccuWeather
Philadelphia police officer held under $1M bond on assault charges
CVS suspends sale of Zantac heartburn medication over cancer fears
Crash blocks lanes on Pennsylvania Turnpike, causes major delays
76-year-old woman lost $120K in online dating fraud scheme
Elk knocks down woman, butts her with antlers at national park
Show More
AccuWeather: Lower Humidity Sunday
Bride and groom get married in Eagles jerseys at Jersey Shore
Man arrested in shooting of neighbor's 7-pound poodle
Boil water advisory lifted for Trenton, neighboring townships
Woman stuns metro riders with jaw-dropping serenade: Video
More TOP STORIES News