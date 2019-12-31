Football fan caught on doorbell camera pleading for help after being carjacked, shot

PHOENIX, Arizona (WPVI) -- A man's trip to Phoenix, Arizona for the Fiesta Bowl took a terrifying turn, and his desperate plea for help was caught on a home's surveillance system.

The 32-year-old from San Diego told police he was in his car when three teenagers pointed a gun at him, pushed him to the backseat and drove him around for over an hour before forcing him to make withdrawals at various ATMs.

The teens then shot him several times and pushed him out of the car near an open field.

The victim then managed to walk to nearby homes and desperately knocked on doors and rung doorbells until he reached the front door of a Phoenix-area firefighter who called 911.

Three teenagers have been arrested for the crime, including an 18-year-old who, according to police, is already a convicted felon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arizonashootingsurveillance cameracarjacking
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bold daylight shooting brings city's homicide rate to the highest since 2007
Philadelphia set to ring in 2020
AccuWeather: Some sun, breezy New Year's Eve
Happy New Year! Countries around the world welcome 2020
FBI searching for Center City bank robbery suspect
Teen critical after shooting in Southwest Philly
Philadelphia names first black female police commissioner
Show More
Video captures moment SUV swallowed by sinkhole in Pa. street
Troubleshooters Update: Minister Sex Offender Arrested
Police Chief Takes It Upon Himself to Make Amazon Deliveries
Police: Sex assault suspect had victim's credit card in wallet
Fairless Hills woman killed in crash on Roosevelt Blvd. in NE Philly
More TOP STORIES News