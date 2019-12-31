Georgia Tech football recruit Bryce Gowdy dies after being hit by train

A star high school football player in South Florida was killed after he was hit by a freight train.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office says 17-year-old Bryce Gowdy died at a hospital Monday after he was struck by a freight train in Deerfield Beach.

The sheriff's office said in a statement that it was investigating the events surrounding Gowdy's death, and that the cause and manner of death would be determined by the medical examiner's office.

Gowdy was a wide receiver and defensive back for Deerfield Beach High School. He was signed to play for Georgia Tech.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridatrain accident
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen critical after shooting in Southwest Philly
Child struck by vehicle in Gloucester County
Philadelphia names first black female police commissioner
Video captures moment SUV swallowed by sinkhole in Pa. street
Troubleshooters Update: Minister Sex Offender Arrested
AccuWeather: Some sun, breezy New Year's Eve
Police Chief Takes It Upon Himself to Make Amazon Deliveries
Show More
Police: Sex assault suspect had victim's credit card in wallet
Fairless Hills woman killed in crash on Roosevelt Blvd. in NE Philly
Philadelphia mom warns of danger of tiny magnet toys
Police identify grandmother found dead in bedroom of Logan home
Eagles Pro Bowl guard Brandon Brooks out rest of season with dislocated shoulder
More TOP STORIES News