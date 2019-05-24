FOP Sponsors special needs prom

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5315354" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Special prom in Northeast Philadelphia. Watch the report from Action News Mornings on May 24, 2019.

It was a special night for 70 teens and adults with a special needs who went to prom.An event sponsored by the Philadelphia Police FOP, who want to give attendees a chance to experience the milestones like everyone else.Roslyn Talley was inspired by her own daughter with special needs, to organize an event that's in it's second year."If we dont create an atmosphere for people with special needs, then there's a lot of time not an opportunity fo them to meet other people," Talley said.For Justin Gabor, this is a night to have fun and be 16."I come to this prom every year. It's really fun, it's really cool, im so exited to be here," said Justin."I feel that that he has a chance to be like a normal kid, have that experience of the prom and those typical high school experiences that sometimes they miss out on because of their special abilities, said Hellena Barios.