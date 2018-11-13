FORD GO FURTHER

Cafe Lift and two more new dining options around Philadelphia

We rounded up three new restaurants that will have you covered for any meal

We have the scoop on the newest restaurants popping up around the region. Café Lift Narberth is the sister to Café Lift Philly. Stir is the latest addition to the Museum of Art collection and Louie Louie offers French-inspired dishes with an American twist in University City.

Café Lift | Instagram

3611 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Stir
2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Louie Louie
3611 Walnut St. Philadelphia, PA

