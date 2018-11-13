We have the scoop on the newest restaurants popping up around the region. Café Lift Narberth is the sister to Café Lift Philly. Stir is the latest addition to the Museum of Art collection and Louie Louie offers French-inspired dishes with an American twist in University City.
Café Lift | Instagram
3611 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Stir
2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Louie Louie
3611 Walnut St. Philadelphia, PA
