Six free holiday things to do this winter

Holiday lights, hanging out with the Grinch and more free things to do around the city.

6 Holiday Things to Do
Consider Dilworth Park your starting point. Here are six more festive things to do this holiday season.
Franklin Square Electrical Spectacle
Nightly through New Year's Eve
200 N 6th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Franklin Square

Comcast Holiday Spectacular
1701 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Showtimes and more

Historic Holidays in Old City: America's Most Historic Square Mile
The Tree at the Betsy Ross House
239 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Old City Holiday Market at The Clay Studio's parking lot
137-139 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Every Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. through Dec. 23.
Holiday lights

Christmas Light Show and Wanamaker Organ Concert at Macy's Center City
Historic Wanamaker Building, 1300 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
The Light Show is in the Grand Court every other hour from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. through New Year's Eve

Macy's Dicken's Christmas Village in Macy's 3rd Floor Holiday Lane
Open daily, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Light show guide

Winter Memories in Philadelphia City Hall Courtyard
Daily 11 a.m.-8 p.m. through Christmas Eve
Event details

Cherry Street Pier Christmas Tree Stand Holiday Market
121 N Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Tree stand | transportation
----------
