Ford Go Further Presents: Six unique local wedding venues

Six unique local wedding venues
Melissa Magee takes us on a tour of some unique wedding venues in the Philadelphia area.
Philadelphia Union's Talen Energy Stadium
1 Stadium Dr. Chester, PA 19013
Stokesay Castle | Facebook
141 Stokesay Castle Lane Reading, Pa 19606
610-375-6100
The Sage Farmhouse | Facebook
5561 Pennell Road Media, PA 19063
610-361-9301
Glen Foerd on the Delaware | Facebook
Grant Avenue and Milnor Street, Philadelphia, PA
215-632-5330
Philadelphia Distilling | Facebook
25 E Allen St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
215-671-0346
The Inn at Grace Winery | Facebook
50 Sweetwater Road Glen Mills, Pennsylvania 19342
610-459-4711
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Related Topics:
Ford Go Further
Ford Go Further