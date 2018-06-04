FYI PHILLY

What to do at the Jersey Shore on a rainy day

For those days down the shore when it's not all sun and surf, Melissa Magee found a few things for you to do on a rainy day.

RiGi's Amusement Center | Facebook
216-218 96th St., Stone Harbor, NJ 08247
609-368-8484

Tropicana Atlantic City IMAX Theatre
2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

609-340-4000

Doo Wop Preservation League
4500 Ocean Ave, Wildwood, NJ 08260
609-523-1975

