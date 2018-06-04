Things to do on a rainy day
For those days down the shore when it's not all sun and surf, Melissa Magee found a few things for you to do on a rainy day.
RiGi's Amusement Center | Facebook
216-218 96th St., Stone Harbor, NJ 08247
609-368-8484
Tropicana Atlantic City IMAX Theatre
2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
609-340-4000
Doo Wop Preservation League
4500 Ocean Ave, Wildwood, NJ 08260
609-523-1975
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Related Topics:
FYI Phillyfoodfyi foodjersey shoreFord Go Further
FYI Phillyfoodfyi foodjersey shoreFord Go Further