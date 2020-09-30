auto recall

Ford recalls over 700K vehicles; backup cameras can go dark

DETROIT -- Ford is recalling more than 700,000 vehicles in North America because the backup cameras can show distorted images or suddenly go dark.

The recall covers most 2020 versions of Ford's F-Series trucks, as well as the 2020 Explorer, Mustang, Transit, Expedition, Escape, Ranger and Edge. Also included are the Lincoln Nautilus and Corsair. F-Series trucks are the top-selling vehicle in the U.S.

The company says in documents posted Wednesday by the U.S. government's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that a poor electrical connection is causing the problem.

Ford says it doesn't know of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Dealers will replace the rearview camera at no cost to owners. The recall is expected to start Nov. 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotiveauto recallu.s. & worldford
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
AUTO RECALL
Hyundai now says recalled vehicles should be parked outside
Brake problems push Ford to recall 562,000 vehicles
Honda to recall 1.6M vehicles, finish Takata recalls early
Fiat Chrysler recalling vehicles due to not meeting US emission standards
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. mother drowns trying to save children from water in N. Wildwood
South Philly teen's wish makes him real-life superhero
Debate changes coming after chaotic 1st night, commission says
9 discarded ballots weren't fraud, Pa. election chief says
Fact check: Trump, Biden's 1st presidential debate
President Trump calls out Philadelphia during first debate
Attempted murder charges filed in shooting of LA County deputies
Show More
Horseshoe crabs play key role in race for COVID-19 vaccine
Officials confirm 3 new sightings of so-called 'murder hornets'
NFL: Pittsburgh-Tennessee game postponed due to Titans' positive COVID-19 results
Exclusive 1st look: Philadelphia Film Festival lineup
AccuWeather: Breezy and Cooler Today
More TOP STORIES News