MORRISVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County, Pennsylvania are searching for David Nay, a missing former councilman who may be in danger.Police say Nay was last seen on Thursday and is believed to be armed.Police say the former councilman is "contending with a mental health issue."Nay was last seen driving his Chevy pick-up truck with tags: ZRG-6024.Anyone with any information is asked to call Morrisville police at (215) 295-8112.