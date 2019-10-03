Amber Guyger hugs Botham Jean's brother after murder sentence

DALLAS, Texas -- Days of emotional testimony and rising tension in the city of Dallas during a high-profile murder trial led to a conviction and 10-year prison sentence of a former police officer who killed her neighbor in his own apartment.

But, on Wednesday, shortly after Amber Guyger learned she would be condemned to prison, the brother of the slain victim Botham Jean begged the judge to allow him to embrace the former officer after his victim impact statement.

"I don't even want you to go to jail. I want the best for you, because I know that's exactly what Botham would want," said Brandt Jean told Guyger in court.

Brandt Jean also added that Guyger, 31, should give her life to Christ.

The two were allowed to embrace in front of the courtroom as Guyger sobbed.

Just the day before, jurors returned a guilty verdict on a murder charge against Guyger.

In September 2018, Guyger walked up to Jean's apartment - which was on the fourth floor, directly above hers on the third - and found the door unlocked. She was off duty but still dressed in her police uniform after a long shift when she shot Jean with her service weapon. The 26-year-old accountant had been eating a bowl of ice cream before Guyger entered his home.

SEE ALSO: Former Dallas officer gets 10 years for killing neighbor
EMBED More News Videos

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger has been sentenced after her conviction in the murder of her neighbor Botham Jean.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dallaspolice shootingsocietyofficer involved shootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eagles' Jason Kelce and wife announce birth of baby girl
Atlantic City mayor admits to defrauding youth basketball club
First vaping-related death reported in Delaware
Convicted murderer accused of carjacking woman in Delco
2 arrested in connection to Delco Wawa robberies
Thief snags 2 Rolex watches from Philadelphia jewelry store
Lockdown lifted at Upper Darby High School
Show More
Cheerleader saves choking child during homecoming parade
911 dispatching issues putting officers' lives in danger, FOP says
AccuWeather: Cloudy and damp, a lot cooler today
Son backs over father, kills him in Philadelphia: Police
UDel students living at hotels now allowed to stay
More TOP STORIES News