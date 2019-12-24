Authorities: Former Delaware County funeral director arrested, charged with theft

MEDIA, Pennsylvania -- The former director of a well-known funeral home in Delaware County was arrested for stealing money from customers who thought they were pre-paying for the burial of family members.William O'Leary, of the O'Leary Funeral Home in Springfield, is accused of defrauding the business of nearly $900,000.Prosecutors say, for nearly a decade, he pocketed money meant for the pre-paid burial funds.A former employee, Mary Alice Kelly, who now lives with O'Leary, was also charged in the scheme.