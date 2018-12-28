Former Delaware gov't official escapes injury after house explodes

Authorities are investigating a fire and explosion inside the home of a former Delaware government official.Thomas Gordon used to serve as New Castle County Executive.It happened around 8 p.m. Friday on the 200 block of Louis Lane in the Belle Terre development.Police say an explosion occurred in the home on the first floor causing damage than a fire erupted but was quickly extinguished.Investigators are searching for the ignition source that ignited flammable vapors inside the home.None of the four occupants were injured.The damage is estimated at $40,000.------