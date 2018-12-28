Former Delaware gov't official escapes injury after house explodes

HOCKESSIN, Del. (WPVI) --Authorities are investigating a fire and explosion inside the home of a former Delaware government official.
Thomas Gordon used to serve as New Castle County Executive.
It happened around 8 p.m. Friday on the 200 block of Louis Lane in the Belle Terre development.
Police say an explosion occurred in the home on the first floor causing damage than a fire erupted but was quickly extinguished.
Investigators are searching for the ignition source that ignited flammable vapors inside the home.
None of the four occupants were injured.
The damage is estimated at $40,000.
