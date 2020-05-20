Former graffiti artist restores city architecture with faux paint technique

Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search databases of COVID-19 numbers at Pa., NJ nursing homes
Biggest words in employment right now: contact tracing
Man set multiple fires in North Philadelphia: Police
Philly reports 103 new deaths due to matching databases
Daryl Hall - Patti LaBelle - Questlove - Amos Lee - And those are just a FEW of the names
NJ, other states, work to fight coronavirus misinformation
SNAP recipients can soon get online groceries in Pennsylvania
Show More
Delaware retailers can begin to operate by appointment
Caught on camera: Suspect spray-paints swastikas in Center City
Car, motorcycle dealers and bike shops reopen in New Jersey
iPhone software update makes it easier to unlock while wearing a mask
Study: People who recover from COVID-19, test positive again not contagious
More TOP STORIES News