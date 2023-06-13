Fmr. Bucks County high school choir director sentenced for indecent assault, secret filming

Joseph Ohrt, a former high school choir director in Bucks County, has been sentenced to prison.

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A former high school choir director in Bucks County has been sentenced to two-and-a-half to five years in prison for indecently assaulting two former students and secretly filming a third student as that student undressed, the Bucks County District Attorney announced.

A judge issued the sentence to 57-year-old Joseph Ohrt on Monday.

Ohrt, of Buckingham Township, pleaded no contest in October to two counts each of indecent assault, corruption of minors and invasion of privacy, and one count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Ohrt had worked at Central Bucks West High School.

He was first charged for the secret recording in February 2022.

Then two other victims came forward claiming Ohrt molested them in the 1990s.

According to the DA, one of the victims told Ohrt in court, "You not only invaded my privacy, but you invaded my entire being."

Ohrt was also sentenced to five years of probation.

As part of his plea, he is required to register as a sex offender for 15 years.