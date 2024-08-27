Former MLB pitcher Greg Swindell's daughter missing after visiting bar with ex-boyfriend: Police

Brenna Swindell, 29, was last seen at a bar with her ex-boyfriend, police said.

Brenna Swindell, the 29-year-old daughter of former Houston Astros pitcher Greg Swindell, hasn't been seen since last Thursday, Austin PD says

Brenna Swindell, the 29-year-old daughter of former Houston Astros pitcher Greg Swindell, hasn't been seen since last Thursday, Austin PD says

Brenna Swindell, the 29-year-old daughter of former Houston Astros pitcher Greg Swindell, hasn't been seen since last Thursday, Austin PD says

Brenna Swindell, the 29-year-old daughter of former Houston Astros pitcher Greg Swindell, hasn't been seen since last Thursday, Austin PD says

AUSTIN -- The 29-year-old daughter of a former longtime MLB pitcher has been missing since last week after visiting a bar with her ex-boyfriend, according to police.

Brenna Swindell, the daughter of Greg Swindell, was last seen on Aug. 22 at Poodies Hilltop Bar in Spicewood, Texas, outside Austin, according to the Austin Police Department.

Swindell was at the bar at about 10:20 p.m. with her ex-boyfriend, Morgan Guidry, who has also not been seen since Thursday. Both of their cellphones have been off since Friday, police said.

Swindell is about 5-foot-4 and approximately 120 to 140 pounds, according to Austin police. She has brown hair and hazel eyes and tattoos on both arms.

Police identified a vehicle she might be traveling in -- a white 2022 Kia Carnival minivan with Texas license plate VFS 7528 -- and said she was "possibly seen" in Colorado Springs or Denver.

Police did not offer further information, but a post on Greg Swindell's Facebook said that a license plate reader in Colorado flagged the Kia, owned by Brenna Swindell, on Friday night. Greg Swindell posted on his X account that people should be on the lookout for the vehicle in Idaho as well.

"Ms. Swindell has not been in usual contact with her family and friends," Austin police wrote in a statement. "APD is concerned about her safety and immediate welfare."

Brenna Swindell also has three children, her mother, Sarah, wrote on her Greg Swindell's Facebook page.

Greg Swindell played 17 seasons in the majors as a starting pitcher early in his career and later as a relief pitcher. He played for six different teams, including Cleveland, Cincinnati, Houston, Minnesota, Boston and Arizona. He finished his career with a record of 123-122 and a 3.86 ERA and won a World Series title with the Diamondbacks in 2001.

He was the No. 2 overall pick in the 1986 MLB draft out of the University of Texas at Austin.

"First of all, I can't thank you enough for the shares and messages...I have been sifting through them while Greg is in Austin with the police," Sarah Swindell wrote on his Facebook, adding, "Please continue to pray for the safe return. Thank you all so much again."

ABC News' Jenna Harrison and Jen Watts contributed to this report.