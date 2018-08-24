ARDMORE, Pa. (WPVI) --The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office is investigating the homicide of a 36-year-old woman who authorities say was strangled in her Ardmore, Pa. apartment.
Police and detectives with the DA's office were at a condominium complex in the 100 block of Sibley Avenue Thursday afternoon as an officer guarded the entrance to the building.
Investigators said they were called to the home around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday for a welfare check and found Christina Carlin-Kraft dead in the bedroom.
Sources say surveillance video shows a man following Kraft into the building the night before her body was discovered. Police believe he left by jumping off the balcony.
Kraft was a model who according to a booking page credits herself with a "tasteful photo shoot for Playboy that was beyond Hollywood glamour."
Her profile also lists photo shoots for Vanity Fair, Victoria's Secret, and Maxim.
An autopsy performed by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office, determined her cause of death was strangulation and the manner of death was homicide.
Sources tell Action News that last Saturday Carlin-Kraft reported designer bags and jewelry were stolen from her apartment. She had taken a ride share service home from a night out at Sofitel, in Center City.
Police executed a search warrant in Southwest Philadelphia on the 6500 block of Theodore Street early Wednesday and said they recovered some of her belongings.
Investigators, using surveillance video from the apartment complex, matched a face seen on that tape and linked that person to a home on Theodore Street. No arrests were made.
Officials said people who live in the area should not be concerned.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lower Merion Police Department or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps