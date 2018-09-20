Former officer heading to trial for South Whitehall shooting

Officer Jonathan Roselle

Joseph Santos

Jonathan Roselle, a former South Whitehall Township police officer, will go to trial in the fatal shooting of unarmed New Jersey resident, Joseph Santos.A judge determined there is enough evidence to support the voluntary manslaughter charge against him.Roselle remains free on $75,000 unsecured bail ahead of a formal arraignment in November.The shooting happened at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 28 along Hamilton Boulevard in South Whitehall Township, just outside Dorney Park.Cell phone video of the incident shows Joseph Santos jumping on vehicles, including a police SUV before approaching officer Roselle.District Attorney Jim Martin said Santos was not armed at the time of the shooting.Martin said that while Roselle may have been in some danger, deadly force was not justified.------