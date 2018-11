Former Pa. Attorney General Kathleen Kane reports to prison

EMBED >More News Videos Ex-attorney general Kane loses appeal, may soon head to jail. John Rawlins reports during Action News at Noon on November 27, 2018.

Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane is behind bars after reporting to a Montgomery County jail to begin a sentence for leaking grand jury material and lying about it.Kane showed up at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility just before 8 a.m. Thursday to begin a 10- to 23-month term for perjury, obstruction and other counts.The 52-year-old Democrat from Scranton had once been considered a rising political star in the state, but resigned after her 2016 conviction.The state Supreme Court on Nov. 26 declined to take up her appeal, leading a county judge to revoke her bail.A county judge appointed a special prosecutor to investigate Kane after former prosecutors with the attorney general's office alerted him that secret grand jury material had been leaked to a newspaper.Kane was serving as the first woman and first Democrat to be elected attorney general in Pennsylvania history when she was convicted in 2016 of leaking grand jury material and lying about it.She has remained free since then on $75,000 bail, pending appeals, but on Monday the state Supreme Court declined to take up her case. On Tuesday, Montgomery County Judge Wendy Demchick-Alloy granted prosecutors' request to revoke her bail.Kane argued in seeking the delay that she has primary custody of her 16- and 17-year-old sons. She said the additional time would allow her to "solidify" arrangements with her ex-husband and family. She lives in Scranton."Her ex-husband supports this motion and will provide information through proffer or testimony should the court deem necessary," Kane's lawyer, William Brennan wrote in the motion directed to Demchick-Alloy.In her Tuesday order, Demchick-Alloy said there was no longer any reason for Kane to remain free. Brennan had asked that that order be put on hold while the judge considered whether to grant Kane more time.Brennan said in an interview earlier Wednesday that Kane did not know when "the other shoe was going to drop."He said Kane could ask the high court to reconsider its decision but that was not likely."This is a human problem more than a legal issue," Brennan said, adding "she's prepared to put this matter behind her and move on with her life."A spokeswoman for the Montgomery County district attorney's office declined comment.------