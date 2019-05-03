Former Pennsylvania Special Olympics coach charged with raping player

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A former volunteer soccer coach for the Special Olympics has been charged with raping one of his adult, male players.
Michael Sheldon, 28, of Reading is being held in the Berks County Jail on $250,000 bail for the alleged assault last July.
He was arrested on March 19.
According to WFMZ, the victim told police he was watching television with Sheldon in his apartment on South 19th Street when Sheldon asked him if he "wanted to fool around," according to the court documents.
The victim told Sheldon, "No."
According to court documents, Sheldon then allegedly got into bed and assaulted the victim.
In an interview with detectives in August, Sheldon denied ever having sexual contact with the man, but he did admit to kissing him on several occasions.
The Special Olympics Pennsylvania released this statement on the incident:
"Special Olympics Pennsylvania (SOPA) is aware of the charges the district attorney has made against former volunteer, Mike Sheldon. Although the alleged incidents do not involve SOPA, immediately upon being made aware of the allegations during the summer, SOPA suspended Mr. Sheldon from any activity with the organization. As this matter is with the authorities, SOPA cannot comment further at this time."
