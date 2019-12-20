Former Penn Charter summer counselor arrested for criminal sexual offenses

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A former summer camp counselor and tennis coach at Penn Charter in Philadelphia's East Falls section is facing allegations of sexual offenses.The school says Christopher Spencer has been arrested for incidents with a high-school-age counselor dating back to last year.It was uncovered during an internal investigation into claims of inappropriate online and verbal communication by Spencer against a different victim in July."Penn Charter prioritizes the safety and welfare of the children who attend our school and participate in our programs. We are thankful to the two counselors and their families for alerting the school and are moved by the bravery they have shown in stepping forward," the school said in a statement.