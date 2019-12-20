Former Penn Charter summer counselor arrested for criminal sexual offenses

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A former summer camp counselor and tennis coach at Penn Charter in Philadelphia's East Falls section is facing allegations of sexual offenses.

The school says Christopher Spencer has been arrested for incidents with a high-school-age counselor dating back to last year.

It was uncovered during an internal investigation into claims of inappropriate online and verbal communication by Spencer against a different victim in July.

"Penn Charter prioritizes the safety and welfare of the children who attend our school and participate in our programs. We are thankful to the two counselors and their families for alerting the school and are moved by the bravery they have shown in stepping forward," the school said in a statement.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
South Philadelphia explosion leaves two presumed dead
Wawa announces data breach, 'potentially all' locations affected: CEO
62 new charges filed against alleged gunman in Philadelphia standoff
6abc True Crime: What was bothering this mom before she vanished?
Wawa data breach: How you can protect yourself
1 dead, 1 injured after fire in Gloucester Township
FACT CHECK: Examining claims from 2020 Democratic debate
Show More
Community Surprises School With Christmas Party
2 Philadelphia elementary schools closing due to asbestos
8-year-old tops YouTube top earners list, with $26M this year
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg honored in Philadelphia
Jeff Van Drew, who voted against impeachment, joining GOP: Trump
More TOP STORIES News