Former Philadelphia city employee indicted in federal corruption case

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A former Philadelphia city employee has been indicted in a federal corruption case.

U.S. Attorney William McSwain announced charges against Jeffrey Blackwell during a news conference on Thursday morning.

Blackwell, who worked for the city controller's office, is accused of taking bribes in return for city permits and city contracts.

He is charged with nine counts of honest services wire fraud, one count of federal program bribery, one count of willfully filing a false tax return, and two counts of willfully failing to file a tax return.

Jeffrey Blackwell is the grandson of the late Congressman Lucien Blackwell and the step-grandson of current Philadelphia City Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell.

