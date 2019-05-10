Former Philadelphia city official pleads guilty to theft

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A former Philadelphia city official pleaded guilty to a number of theft charges on Friday.Desiree Peterkin-Bell admitted she misappropriated more than $200,000 in taxpayer money and spent some $20,000 on lavish purchases for herself.She will now have to pay the $20,000 back.Her sentence also includes house arrest and a year of probation.Peterkin-Bell was arrested and charged back in November 2018.The crimes stem from her time overseeing the Mayor's Fund under Mayor Michael Nutter.Attorney general Josh Shapiro says Nutter was unaware of the wrongdoing.