Former Philadelphia police officer charged with 'unauthorized use of an auto'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A former Philadelphia police officer is under arrest Thursday night.

James Coolen, 45, served 24 years with the department and was most recently on the Narcotics Field Unit.

He was charged today with "unauthorized use of an auto and misapplication of entrusted property."

Philadelphia police could not provide further information on the circumstances surrounding Coolen's arrest.
