Former Philadelphia police officer indicted after fatal shooting in Hunting Park

A former Philadelphia police officer has been indicted on first-degree criminal homicide charges following a shooting last year.

In June of 2017, Ryan Pownall was involved in the deadly shooting of 32-year-old David Jones in Hunting Park.

It happened after Jones was stopped for riding a dirt bike on city streets and, police say, he reached for a weapon.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said during a news conference on Tuesday that Pownall attempted to shoot Jones but his gun jammed.

He says Jones tossed his own gun to the ground and began to run away.

"Video recovered from the scene shows Jones was unarmed, and he never turned toward Pownall or gestured in a threatening manner during his flight," Krasner said.

Pownall fired at least three shots toward Jones and nearby traffic, Krasner said, hitting Jones twice in the back, killing him.

Krasner says Jones' gun was recovered by investigators about 25 feet in the opposite direction from where he was shot.

In announcing his dismissal last September, Commissioner Richard Ross said other errors committed by Pownall included stopping Jones with witnesses present in his patrol car and failing to notify police dispatch that he was stopping Jones in the first place.

Pownall has turned himself into police. If convicted, Pownall could face the death sentence or life in prison without parole.

The Fraternal Order of Police and Pownall's family members are expected to hold a news conference on Tuesday afternoon to address this indictment.

