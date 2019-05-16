Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter released from hospital after breaking hip

ATLANTA, Ga. -- Former President Jimmy Carter has been released from a Georgia hospital after hip replacement surgery.

A spokeswoman for Carter says former first lady Rosalynn Carter also was hospitalized Wednesday in Americus after feeling faint but was discharged Thursday along with her husband.

The 94-year-old former president injured his hip earlier this week when he fell at his home before a planned turkey hunt. He and the 91-year-old former first lady will continue recuperating at home. The former president also will undergo physical therapy.

Jimmy Carter plans to teach Sunday School this weekend at Maranatha Baptist Church in his hometown of Plains.

Earlier this year, Carter became the longest-lived president in U.S. history.
