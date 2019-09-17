Former Radnor Township official sentenced in child porn case

RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Philip Ahr, the former president of the Radnor Board of Commissioners, was sentenced for trafficking in child pornography

On Tuesday, Ahr was sentenced to 151 months behind bars and 10 years of supervised release.

"The defendant's days of exploiting his position of trust in our community for his perverse gratification are over," said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Williams. "Child sexual exploitation is appallingly pervasive, exacerbated by the easy availability of online file sharing, and it demands an aggressive response. We stand ready with our federal partners to identify and prosecute individuals that perpetuate this abuse."

SEE ALSO: Fmr. Radnor Township commissioner Philip Ahr pleads guilty to child porn charges

Ahr admitted to downloading, possessing, and distributing child pornography. He pleaded guilty to federal charges, instead of going to trial.

Investigators say he committed his crimes from his home, and during work hours using a work computer and an i-pad issued by the board of commissioners.
