Former star quarterback turned police cadet now wanted for assault

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) -- Police are on the hunt for 25-year-old Taylor Reynolds.He was a former Newark High School star quarterback. He went on to play at James Madison University and even had a tryout with the Atlanta Falcons.The young man was even set to graduate from the New Castle County Police Academy this week.However, police in Newark, Delaware say he disappeared this past Sunday morning after he physically assaulted the mother of his child."We do not know where he is right now. We have received some tips and we have officers following up on those tips," Lt. Andrew Rubin said.Rubin says it was around 1:45 am Sunday when they received a call from the victim at the Christina Mills Apartment complex."When officers got there they made contact with the female victim. She had injuries to her, bruising and lacerations," said Rubin.But he says the victim's first concern was her baby inside.Rubin said, "When officers first went inside the apartment they first went to check on the baby. She was concerned with the baby. The baby was fine."Police say when they got to scene they were told Reynolds was up in one of the bedrooms, so they went up there after him.But when they got there they found the window was open. He had jumped out and escaped."The blinds were out of the window consistent with him jumping out," Rubin said.Since then Reynolds has been gone. His family says they haven't had any contact with himOn Wednesday they released a statement.Part of it reads, "We ask anyone who knows about his whereabouts to come forward. If Taylor hears this message, please know your family loves you and needs you to come home."New Castle County police also released a statement saying, "Our primary concern is with the victim of this crime. Taylor Reynolds' alleged actions contradict the values held by New Castle County Police. Although Taylor Reynolds was employed as a recruit and was set to graduate this week, this incident has halted that process."Police are hoping that someone might recognize the former football standout and turn him in.Rubin said, "We know he has his wallet. He does not have his car. We don't believe he has any weapons."Police say they are charging Reynolds with assault in the second degree and strangulation.