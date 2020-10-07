Former Bucks County teacher pleaded guilty to taking 'upskirt' photos of students

QUAKERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A former teacher and tennis coach in Bucks County, Pennsylvania pleaded guilty to taking "upskirt" photos of students and exposing himself in a classroom.

Francis Reppert, Jr., 27, of Quakertown was charged in January following an investigation that began nearly a year ago.

Police say a student videotaped the now-former Palisades High School teacher viewing and zooming in on a photo of what appeared to be a student's legs.

READ MORE: Fmr. Bucks Co. teacher, coach took 'upskirt' photos of students: D.A.
EMBED More News Videos

Former Bucks Co. teacher, coach took 'upskirt' photos of students, police said. George Solis reports on Action News at 4 on Jan. 3, 2020.



According to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office, the photos were taken of three female students from underneath Reppert's desk. Investigators also recovered photos of Reppert exposing himself.

He had been employed by the school district since August 2016.

Reppert's sentencing hearing will be held in the coming months. As part of his plea, Reppert he will be required to register through Megan's Law for at least 15 years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
quakertown boroughhigh schoolindecent exposureteacher arrestedteacher
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ex-boyfriend charged with murdering missing teen
Father arrested on sex assault charges in death of baby
College investigating reports of man entering unlocked dorm rooms
Biden says 'we shouldn't have a debate' if Trump still has COVID-19
Virus leads two prime Atlantic City restaurants to close
Tourists evacuate resorts, seek shelter ahead of Hurricane Delta
Delaware man indicted for allegedly pointing gun at protesters
Show More
Outlaw: Police not taking 'foot off gas' as Philly homicide count grows
Running list of those in Trump orbit to test positive for COVID-19
Crowd limits increased for most of Pa.; guidelines under review in Philly
Breakthrough announced in Delaware child remains case
Johnny Nash, singer behind 'I Can See Clearly Now,' dies at 80
More TOP STORIES News