Former volunteer firefighter dies during fire in his Berks County home

EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) -- Officials said one person is dead following a fire at a mobile home park in Exeter Township, Berks County early Thursday morning.It broke out around 12:15 a.m. on the 4800 block of Perkiomen Road in Brice Villa Park.Neighbors said they heard something and came running."I heard popping, and I heard glass breaking," said Sharon Erber.Erber said another neighbor called 911. First responders soon arrived to heavy flames and reports of a man trapped."When the officer got here, we said there might be somebody inside, and he tried to break the windows and get in to try to find somebody and he couldn't get in," Erber said.The fire was soon placed under control.Officials said Ronald Shuker, 71, perished in the fire.Shuker served southeastern Berks County for many years, both as a volunteer firefighter and fire police officer. Officials said within the past year, he retired from fire service to care for an ill family member.The investigation into the origin and cause of the fire continues.