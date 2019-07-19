Former West Catholic football coach accused of stealing $65,000

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The former football coach of West Catholic High School is facing a number of charges, accused of stealing more than $65,000 from a popular sporting event he ran.49-year-old Brian Fluck was charged following a four-month long investigation conducted by the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office.Fluck, who was the head coach for West Catholic from 2000 to 2018, also served as the president and treasurer of the Philadelphia City All-Star Game.Officials say during his tenure, Fluck wrote 36 checks to himself from the Game's account.