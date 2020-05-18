water search

Former WWE star Shad Gaspard missing off California coast

VENICE, California -- Officials resumed their search Monday morning for former WWE wrestling star Shad Gaspard, who disappeared off the coast of Venice Beach over the weekend, a source confirmed to KABC.

Los Angeles County lifeguards raced to the waters Sunday after several swimmers got caught in strong rip currents and rescued a 10-year-old boy, who is believed to be Gaspard's son.

Siliana Gaspard, the 39-year-old's wife, posted on Instagram that her husband has been missing since Sunday. On Monday, she posted two photos of her husband next to a child.

The boy was pulled from the water Sunday and was in good shape. He was not hospitalized.

"That group was stuck in one of the rip currents and were swimming just north of the lifeguard tower," said Pono Barnes, an ocean lifeguard specialist with the Los Angeles Fire Department. "That's why lifeguards were able to get there so soon. But unfortunately, one did, however, submerge."

"Subsurface searches" for the man were suspended by county lifeguards just before sundown but picked back up again Monday morning.

The incident happened on a day when officials say the surf and the weather created challenging conditions.

"That surf that we have paired with a little bit of wind and good tidal swing today made rip currents a little bit more prevalent and a little bit stronger," Barnes said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beachessearchentertainmentswimmingwater searchwweu.s. & worldwater searchlifeguard
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WATER SEARCH
9 injured, 4 missing after boats collide on Colorado River
9 injured, 4 missing after boats collide on Colorado River
Body recovered from Manayunk canal; foul play not suspected
Father missing after canoe tips over in Delaware River
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Murphy allows more activities to resume; details reopening plan
N.J. gov. warns gym defying shutdown order
Trump says he's taking malaria drug to protect against coronavirus
Unemployment stories: Learning skills while seeking work
Some restaurants re-open while others close their doors for good
'It feels surreal': NJ doctor wins role in Kevin Hart movie
Pa. reports 87 additional coronavirus deaths Monday
Show More
Moderna: Early coronavirus vaccine results are encouraging
Philly health commissioner: Now is not the time to go to the beach
Canadian aerobatic jet crashes amid pandemic show; 1 dead
NJ to allow curbside pickup for many stores; more construction
Last day to register to vote in Pa.
More TOP STORIES News