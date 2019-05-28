Former youth coach pleads guilty to child sex assault

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- A former Bensalem football coach pleaded guilty in court Tuesday to sexually abusing three children.

Shannon "Shawn" Westmoreland, 49, of West Chester, was accused of rape and statutory sexual assault of the minors.
shawn westmoreland



Westmoreland was accused of sexually abusing his victims on a number of occasions between 2005 and 2011. His victims ranged in age from 6 to 18 when the assaults occurred.

Investigators say Westmoreland was a youth football coach with the Bensalem Ramblers Athletic Association when he sexually assaulted one of his victims, who was 15 years old at the time. That victim was not associated with the football program.

His trial was originally scheduled for last October, but he fled the area.

He was captured a week later in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Westmoreland was sentenced to 14 to 28 years behind bars followed by 15 years probation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bensalem townshippennsylvania newschild sex assault
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tornado Watch issued for several counties in Pa. and N.J.
Phillies' Herrera charged with simple assault in Atlantic City
1 dead, 5 injured in Trenton shooting
Counselors deployed to Garnet Valley MS following death of former teacher
NJ officials gather to discuss gun violence
Police: Girl found with live ammo prompts lockdown at Philly school
Sea Isle City residents push for full-time firefighters
Show More
Man charged with damaging Verizon equipment
North Wildwood police searching for sexual assault suspect
Family identifies teen run over by 71-year-old driver
Supreme Court rejects appeal over Boyertown transgender bathrooms
Baby found alive with dead parents in motel room
More TOP STORIES News