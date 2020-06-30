'I hate Black people:' Woman evicted from apartment after hurling racial slurs at Fort Bragg soldier

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6249185" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Learn more about seven terms commonly used when discussing racism and racial injustice like systemic racism, white privilege, institutional racism, microaggression and white fragility.



FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina -- A woman has been evicted from her apartment complex after she was caught on video hurling racial slurs at a Fort Bragg soldier.Diamonte Ugbesia said it happened when he was visiting a friend at Kings Cross Apartments in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Thursday.He got out of the car and heard a woman yelling racial slurs. Anxious and fearful of what could happen next, he pulled out his phone and started recording."I hate Black people. I hate (n-word). I hate Black people," the woman was heard saying.Ugbesia said the woman's shouting brought other residents to their windows and out of their apartments.He continued recording and she continued yelling."Get the f*** back down. I don't want anything to do with you. Don't record. You better kill that (n-word)."At that point, another man in the hallway is heard telling the woman to stop calling him the n-word."Let him go, just go inside," the man said."I will never (expletive) a Black person in my life," she said. "Get down! He's like taking a picture of me right now.""Because you're being ridiculous," the other man said."No, because he's stupid," the woman said.The two then went inside the woman's apartment and Ugbesia stopped recording."I never heard somebody flat out call me the n-word or say they hate me," Ugbesia told WTVD-TV on Tuesday. "I was shocked, you know?"On Friday afternoon, Kings Housing Management sent the following email to tenants:Ugbesia applauded the complex management's swift action and said the woman's actions do not represent the American values he swore to defend."I got deployed to Afghanistan. Me coming home from Afghanistan serving my country to a person saying they hate me based off my skin color? That's what I was mad about," he said. "You don't even know me."