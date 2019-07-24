Ole Miss student from Fort Worth arrested for murder after classmate was found dead near campus

OXFORD, Mississippi -- A student from Fort Worth has been arrested in connection with the death of a fellow classmate at Ole Miss.

Brandon Theesfeld, 22, is charged with the murder of 21-year-old Alexandria Kostial.

Her body was found 30 miles from the University of Mississippi campus Saturday.



Investigators haven't said how, or if the students knew each other.

Theesfeld was booked into the Lafayette County Jail.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mississippicollege studentscrimewoman shotarrestmurderstudent arrestedwoman killedstudent diescollegestudent safetyu.s. & worldcollege studentstudents
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly police chase, recapture escaped suspect in Lawncrest
Robert Mueller testimony: How to watch, what to expect
School denies Philly CEO's offer after warning on lunch bills
Cold air funnel clouds spotted in New Jersey, Delaware
1 person killed near motel in Asbury Park police-involved shooting
Gunshot victim runs into Hunting Park bar for help
Wawa is the 'official hoagie' of the Ravens, but why?
Show More
Board game teaches teens how to interact with police
AccuWeather: Warm, bright and refreshing weather today
Cat shot 4 times in Philly needs leg amputated, family says
2 arrested for "mailbox fishing" on the Main Line
Police: Innocent bystander shot during altercation in Allentown
More TOP STORIES News