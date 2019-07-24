Ole Miss student from Fort Worth arrested for murder after classmate was found dead near campus

Our thoughts and prayers are with Ally's mom and dad, the rest of her family and friends, and the Ole Miss and St. Louis County communities. It's obvious that she was a special woman who brought light to a lot of people. https://t.co/1FYAvN8XGN — Oxford Police Dept (@OxfordPolice) July 23, 2019

OXFORD, Mississippi -- A student from Fort Worth has been arrested in connection with the death of a fellow classmate at Ole Miss.Brandon Theesfeld, 22, is charged with the murder of 21-year-old Alexandria Kostial.Her body was found 30 miles from the University of Mississippi campus Saturday.Investigators haven't said how, or if the students knew each other.Theesfeld was booked into the Lafayette County Jail.