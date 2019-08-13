Fortnite world champ Kyle Giersdorf 'swatted' at Montgomery County home

POTTSGROVE, Pa -- The Montgomery County teen who won $3 million as the first Fortnite World Cup solo champion had armed police show up at his house.

Kyle Giersdorf was livestreaming on Saturday when he was "swatted," a prank that aims to prompt police and SWAT teams to respond to fake emergencies.

Upper Pottsgrove Police Cpl. Albert Werner told USA Today a caller told police "he was Kyle and said he had shot his father multiple times." Police called the Pottsgrove home before entering and the teen's father said everything was fine.

EMBED More News Videos

Pottsgrove, Pa. teenager wins $3 million as Fortnite world champion. Jeff Chirico has more on Action News at 5 p.m. on July 29, 2019.



Werner says the call came from outside the country.

The 16-year-old Giersdorf told his fellow gamers it was scary.

A phony 911 call led to the death of a Kansas man two years ago. The caller was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper pottsgrove townshippa. newsfortniteswatting
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 assaulted, 1 shot during home invasion in Mt. Laurel
'He could have been alive:' Victim's family speaks out after hit-and-run
Man shot inside Four Points Sheraton Hotel in NE Philadelphia
Dispute between 2 males ends in shooting at El station in Center City
Girl, 3, attacked with machete in Olney; mother arrested: Police
AccuWeather Alert: Potentially Severe Weather Today, This Evening
Man crashes car into LA Fitness pool
Show More
Delaware dog boarding company apologizes after animal dies
Man wearing TV on head caught on camera leaving old TVs on porches
Man arrested after crashing stolen van in Kensington
Radnor Township to fine providers to combat sagging cables
Hong Kong airport cancels all departing flights
More TOP STORIES News