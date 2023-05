Though Memorial Day is filled with memorable stories of military sacrifice, there are few as remarkable as the tale of the four chaplains.

Memorial Day: Philadelphia chapel honors 4 chaplains who sacrificed themselves in WWII

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Though Memorial Day is filled with memorable stories of military sacrifice, there are few as remarkable as the tale of the four chaplains.

Their ship was attacked by the Germans during World War II.

Before it sank, they each made the decision to give up their life jackets so that other soldiers could survive.

Action News Photojournalist Dan Sheridan tells their story from the South Philadelphia chapel dedicated to their lasting memory.