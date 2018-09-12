Montgomery County officials have announced the arrest of four doctors accused of illegally prescribing opioids.District attorney Kevin Steele was joined by drug enforcement and local law enforcement officials to announce the arrests.Arrested Wednesday was Lawrence I. Miller, 48, who has a medical office in Lansdale and lives in Warminster, Pa.Previously arrested on unrelated charges were three other doctors: Joseph F. Cipriano, 56, with a medical office out of his home in Norristown; Brian C. Keeley, 61, with a medical office in Ambler and lives in Philadelphia; and Joseph M. Rybicki, 59, with a medical office in Lower Moreland Township and lives in Haddonfield, N.J.Steele compared the doctors to criminals selling drugs on the street, but without carrying guns."They were using a prescription pad, prescription pad to addicts, drugs dealers to regular patients, medications many times of guidelines of medical care," said Steele.One of the doctors is accused of trading sexual favors for the illegal prescriptions.------