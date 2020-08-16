WEATHER ALERT
Coastal Flood Advisory
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Links from Action News
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Help With An Antenna
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Overheard at Tredici
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Four PA women's weight loss journeys inspire others to "Murder the Scale"
WPVI
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Block party shooting injures 5 people in Philly
Dems say they are ramping up USPS investigation
27 people shot in Philly since Friday night
Sea turtle entangled in line, circled by sharks rescued
A rare fire tornado is spotted near a blaze in Calif.
President Trump's brother Robert dies in New York hospital
What's happening at the US Postal Service, and why?
Show More
New Jersey woman gives birth to quadruplets in Phoenix hospital
Bucks parents, students rally after school district goes virtual
Husband attacks great white shark that bit his wife
Community members, Philly recording artist Beanie Sigel calls to end gun violence
Some masks may be worse than no mask at all: Duke study
More TOP STORIES News