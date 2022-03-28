Frame, Olea bring new vibes to the Old City nightlife scene

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Get ready for new nightlife vibes in Old City at Frame.Dinner features global fare from a French-cut chicken entree to tuna tartare, and food can be ordered from a late-night menu as well.When it's time to turn the scene over for the wee hours, tables can be lowered for craft cocktail service.On weekends, a DJ spins music, and lighting effects throughout the open space set the tone for a laid-back yet chic night out.Around the corner, new BYOB dinner spotcomes from longtime restaurant veteran Luis Pedrogo.The Mediterranean-focused menu has seafood dishes, as well as a 12-ounce pork chop that is turning out to be a customer favorite.Music is curated by the owner himself, and he encourages chatting with other dinner guests or getting up and dancing in the cozy space.222 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106267-319-1683232 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106267-519-8315