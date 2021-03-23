Man, 23, killed in Frankford shootout; 20 shots fired

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 23-year-old man was shot and killed during a shootout in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday on the 4900 block of Penn Street.Police said two gunmen fired at least 20 rounds.The 23-year-old victim was found by police between two parked cars. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Authorities found a semi-automatic weapon his waistband.At least four parked cars were hit during the shootout.No arrests have been made.