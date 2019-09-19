Frankford fire leaves one person dead

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person has died after an apartment fire in the Frankford section of Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on the 5000 block of Griscom Street.

The flames were showing from the rear of a three-story apartment upon arrival to the scene.

The fire was quickly knocked down, but one person died in the blaze. The victim has not been identified.

A police officer was also taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation.


Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newsfirephiladelphia policephiladelphia fire department
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert: N.J. girl still missing as search enters fourth day
Suspect confesses to murder after remains found in storage, D.A. says
Man angry at ex-girlfriend used drone to drop explosives, prosecutors say
Police looking into social media postings in search for missing NJ girl
Columbine shooting survivor reacts to new Sandy Hook PSA
Burlington Co. Asst. Prosecutor shares her struggle with opioid addiction
Referee suspended after high school wrestler forced to cut locks
Show More
Deadly shooting under investigation in Chester, Pennsylvania
1 dead after crash in Franklin Township, New Jersey
Beloved peregrine falcon dies; questions raised over cause of death
Trenton City Council President apologizes for use of anti-Semitic trope
Pet-sitting business gives jobs to people with autism
More TOP STORIES News