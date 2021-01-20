Man breaks into former Frankford home, fatally shoots woman: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man broke into his former home and fatally shot a woman in an upstairs bedroom, according to Philadelphia police.It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 2000 block of Carver Street in Frankford.Police said the 36-year-old male suspect forced his way into the house through a window and then went up to the second floor."That's when family members heard multiple shots coming from the second-floor rear bedroom," Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small said.The 32-year-old woman was shot multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene."We know the 32-year-old female did live at this location. We believe the shooter one time lived at this location," Small said. "So we do know who the alleged shooter is and who we are looking for."Family members who were inside the house were taken to police headquarters to be interviewed.Police are continuing to search for the suspect. They are hoping surveillance cameras in the area captured video of him.