crash

Multi-vehicle crash injures 4 people in Frankford

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.

The crash involving three cars happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. Saturday on Frankford Avenue near Pacific Street.

The impact of the collision caused one of the cars to flip over.

Four people were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficfrankford (philadelphia)collisioncrash
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Drivers were speeding over 100mph in fatal crash on Tacony-Palmyra Bridge: Prosecutor
5 juveniles, 1 adult hurt in South Jersey crash
13 killed when semi-truck collides with SUV in Southern California: CHP
Girl may have permanent brain damage from Reid crash: Lawyer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 children in critical condition after Paulsboro fire
Poet Amanda Gorman says she was tailed by guard who thought of her as 'threat'
Delco man leads police on multi-state chase
Senate stimulus update: Dems strike jobless aid deal, relief bill OK in sight
Man struck, killed while walking along AC Expressway after crash
Woman arrested for stealing car with 1-year-old inside
Man shot 10 times outside home in Strawberry Mansion: Police
Show More
Motivation High School staff remember star student
Police investigating after man found dead at Somerton fire scene
AccuWeather: Blustery And Cold
The show must go on: Couple gets married despite fire, COVID-19 delay
Opening of Cherry Street Pier signals post pandemic chapter
More TOP STORIES News